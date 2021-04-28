Letter to the editor: Running to counter powerful interests

I'm J. Kevin Hunt and I'm running for the Ward 1 Missoula City Council position being vacated by Bryan von Lossberg, whom I thank for his service.

I'm a graduate of Rattlesnake Grade School, Hellgate High School and the University of Montana. I lived in the last house in Missoula with a backyard outhouse and no running hot water, on West Pine, while working as a night laborer during college, earning a B.A. with honors in political science from UM in 1980. I attended law school in Portland, and practiced constitutional law, criminal law, poverty law and worker rights law in courts including the U.S. Supreme Court. I live in my childhood home.

I'm running because Missoula is in the throes of circumstances creating wealth inequality so shocking that it is a national factoid. Our four-term mayor and our incumbent city council aggressively pursue supply-side subsidies of a big bank and big developers in a frenzy of projects purporting to address our affordable housing crisis but which in fact make it worse, enriching those Big Developers and out-of-state speculators and displacing elderly residents.

I will counter those well-represented powerful interests and foster government that is clean, lean and green.

J. Kevin Hunt,

Missoula

