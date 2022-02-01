Letter to the editor: Russia-Ukraine

I'm not thrilled about a possible war with Mother Russia via Ukraine and probably there are many who don't want to press Russia about this, but if one asks Baltic State folks — those from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — about this, I bet they would tell us the truth about how Mother Russia deals with the world. It's too bad that Putin thinks he can restore the glory of the Soviet Union by force and of course he can't, but he damn sure could get thousands of people killed by trying.