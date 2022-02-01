Letter to the editor: Russia-Ukraine

I'm not thrilled about a possible war with Mother Russia via Ukraine and probably there are many who don't want to press Russia about this, but if one asks Baltic State folks — those from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — about this, I bet they would tell us the truth about how Mother Russia deals with the world. It's too bad that Putin thinks he can restore the glory of the Soviet Union by force and of course he can't, but he damn sure could get thousands of people killed by trying.
We lived in Luhansk, Ukraine back in 2007-2008 where I was an English language fellow. One of my bosses escaped Luhansk to Kiev years ago with her kids and mother. How about our old friends there? Are they still alive? Did they also escape? So you see, for thousands of Ukrainians, embracing Mother Russia is no more a nice cultural, historic affair since many of their relatives are/were Russian, it's now a matter of life and death.
Crimea was given to Ukraine back in the 1960s by Nikita Khrushchev, as I remember, and Mother Russia stole Ukraine's grain harvest/supply many years ago which starved thousands to death.
Ross Stenseth,
Missoula