Letter to the editor: Ryan Zinke vs. local interests

A report from the Dept. of Interior Inspector General office revealed that he intentionally misled investigators (who work under a Trump-appointed Inspector General) while he was the Secretary of the Interior. The investigators were researching claims that Zinke had blocked two Connecticut Tribes’ casino projects as a favor to their competitor, MGM International Resorts, which was building a casino nearby.

Western Montana, where Zinke is running for the US House seat, is home to a lot of tribal land. What does this report say about his statements vs. his actions? Zinke claims to have Montana values and be interested in the welfare of all its citizens, but prioritizes mega corporations over local interests. Fair and equal treatment of local businesses by someone in a powerful office? Ask two Tribes in Connecticut.