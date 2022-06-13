Letter to the editor: Sad day

Sad day for Americans. Sad day when your leader lectures Americans on gun control and background checks, after he left $300,000 dollars worth of guns and equipment in enemy hands, and we have thousands of illegals crossing the southern border every day, completely unchecked and unvetted. Gas prices are the highest in history, highest inflation in 40 years, bare store shelves, necessary items unavailable. Doesn't qualify for building back better. Wake up folks, some say we are in end days, when good becomes evil and evil becomes good. Truly sad times.