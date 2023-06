To add my name to the list of dismayed print-edition readers, I too will greatly miss my morning paper, enjoyed over coffee each day for 40+ years. Reading the "e-edition" is an exercise in frustration. Reducing daily delivery of the printed paper is the latest in a series of Missoulian cutbacks, but probably not the last. Despite the editor's assurances, I expect further reductions in subscriptions and gradual loss of vital local journalism. Sad to see it go.