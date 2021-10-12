Letter to the editor: Saddened by Kirgis' resignation

I am personally saddened by the resignation of University of Montana law school Dean Kirgis. He is a good man, has given much to the university and deserves better from students he has served so diligently these past several years.

To those students who protested and demanded his resignation, I have cautions: (1) be careful what you ask for, as the new administration may not be to your liking either, and (2) managing stress and difficult people and situations is what lawyers do every day. You have no concept of what "toxic environment" means until you sit in a courtroom where nobody (including you) likes your client. As a lawyer, ethically you represent the good and the bad because they all have an absolute right to your best effort.