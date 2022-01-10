Letter to the editor: Saddened by Thompson's retirement

Mike Thompson's retirement from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is one of the saddest days for wildlife in our state's history. He is one of the most competent and dedicated public servants I have ever met. Though overworked and underpaid, he leaves a legacy of protected habitat that will benefit wildlife forever.

It was never an easy job, but Mike did it with a calm, quiet demeanor choosing science over emotion and building bridges across communities. I don't know why Mike left, but am sure that all FWP employees are as disgusted as I am with the current commissioners and administrators. It has to be tragic to watch science get tossed out the window and decisions made by political hacks with no expertise. We cannot allow FWP to sell our wildlife to the highest bidder, kill every last animal their friends don't like and ruin decades of progress by competent managers. It is impossible to manage wildlife without a basis in reality and without devoted professionals.