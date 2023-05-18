My age weighs heavily on me now. Those of us who battled to gain both Civil and Women's Rights, are shedding emotional or proverbial tears. We gained the right for women to control their own bodies (Roe v. Wade). Blacks and other minorities inherited, good will from the assassinations of JFK and MLK which was used for leverage to pass the Civil Rights Act. Now, these rights may be in jeopardy. We've lost abortion rights. It looks as though Blacks may lose the right to make their history part of our American history and have it taught to our kids in public schools. We're short of heroes to sacrifice on the alter of stupidity.