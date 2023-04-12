Over the last year, the communities of Lakeside and Somers have watched with trepidation the construction of an alpine coaster on a dangerous curve on U.S. Highway 93. The coaster is now advertising that it will open on May 28.

We were surprised the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) announced a hearing in Helena on April 20 concerning the installation of the northbound, left-turn lane at the coaster site.

The Lakeside/Somers community wants this agenda item tabled. We want the hearing moved to Lakeside. We want more than 15 minutes to discuss what will drastically affect safety on U.S. 93.

Furthermore, we demand that the MDT not grant a permanent approach to open the coaster until after the left-turn lane is constructed. The fact that the developers have agreed to pay for left-turn lane is an acknowledgement that they are creating a highway safety hazard.

We know the coaster developers are going to scream they should be allowed to open on May 28. But their delay in submitting documents should not result in a rushed, permanent access permit. MDT should not reward developers who operate under the principle that it’s easier to ask for forgiveness than get permission.

Lana Batts,

Lakeside