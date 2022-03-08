Letter to the editor: Safety on trails should be considered

What caused Smoke Elser and Eva Maggi to criticize the proposed Mount Jumbo Saddle Trails Plan? (Missoulian, Feb. 20). Safety!

They wrote: “A plan should continue to allow hikers and horses to use the same system of trails separate from bicycles. Horses cannot see well what is behind them. They are used to humans and travel the same speed. When a bicycle comes up from behind at a high speed, it is going to alarm the horse and could cause a serious accident.”

Plan pedestrian trails are for pedestrians only; shared use trails are for all users. Shared use trails have no restrictions preventing bikes from surprising equestrians or pedestrians. Bike dangers to pedestrians are much greater for equestrians. The plan gives pedestrians separate trails but provides nothing for protecting equestrians.

City staff say they’re not horse-savvy and are unaware of conflicts between bikes and equestrians, yet refuse to consult equestrian trail experts. The only thing they’ll allow is leading horses on pedestrian trails. However, the new pass-through gate blocks horses from pedestrian trails.

The plan sets a bad precedent, considering equestrians and pedestrians safely share trails everywhere else. The Parks and Recreation Board must respond before someone is injured or worse.

Dean Hoistad,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0