When I saw the Missoulian article on the Montana House’s intention to punish Zooey Zephyr for her having offended their delicate sensibilities with the truth, it occurred to me that they might find guidance from the way the Salem pilgrims handled scolds — and even some witches. Just tie them to a dunking chair on the end of a long pole, and dunk them in the river until they apologize. To test one of them for witchcraft, tie her right thumb to her left big toe and toss her into the water. If she floats, it’s proof she’s in league with Satan. If she sinks, she’s in the clear, though unfortunately dead. This saves her, however, from ultimately committing suicide — what the Republicans might well call a win-win. On the other hand, creative Republicans will likely reject these suggestions as too old-fashioned, and burning at the stake is passé anymore. They will want to think up more modern ways to stigmatize and torment the poor wretch, still keeping her alive so they can enjoy watching her suffer. If you know anyone who voted for these dunces, you should give them a good slap upside the head.