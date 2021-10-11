 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Salute the activists
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Salute the activists

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This recent uproar about the election of Tracy Stone-Manning as Bureau of Land Management head, administering 12% of America's lands, reminds me of the "scene" raised over the 1992-1993 protest of the Cove-Mallard timber sale in North Central Idaho.

I met a fine, young fellow who visited Missoula, who said he was slated for a 3-month term in Grangeville jail and the reason for this draconian punishment was at a peaceful legal distance from the protest zone, had been provoked by an officious forest ranger who repeatedly drove to the camp until he was an extreme annoyance and the young man rather rashly drained the oil from the Forest Service pickup truck. This fellow, Erik, and 11 of his do-gooder comrades got convicted by a very biased judge and fined $100,000 each. All this to ruin a beautiful stand of pristine magnificent big lodge pole pines, wasted as "mill fodder" in Elk City, a remote "company town," to sate the greed of the owners and make wage slave jobs for locals refusing to move.

Erik is now a lawyer. Next time you enjoy some remnant of earth's beauty, salute the activists.

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News