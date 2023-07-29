As a fifth-generation Montanan deeply invested in the future of Missoula, my experiences at City Council meetings have highlighted the importance of empathy and open communication in our local leadership. Today, I am thrilled to endorse Sam Kulla for the Ward 3 City Council position, as he will bring a refreshing change to the council with his new energy, enthusiasm, empathy, and commitment to transparent governance. For decades, I have known Sam Kulla, and his unwavering dedication to responsible governance and community well-being has always impressed me. As a family man, entrepreneur, traveler, and teacher, Sam's diverse experiences have shaped him into a leader with a broad understanding of the needs and concerns of Missoula's residents.
One of the most pressing issues we face is the lack of a basic list of assets acquired with taxpayer money, a critical aspect of responsible governance. Sam recognizes this urgent need and is determined to create a comprehensive assets list, fostering budget transparency and accountability. Moreover, Sam's commitment extends to addressing the pressing challenges of affordable housing and homelessness. He knows that these issues require innovative solutions and empathetic approaches not more of the same ice cold treatment.
People are also reading…
Matts Larson,
Missoula