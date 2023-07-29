As a fifth-generation Montanan deeply invested in the future of Missoula, my experiences at City Council meetings have highlighted the importance of empathy and open communication in our local leadership. Today, I am thrilled to endorse Sam Kulla for the Ward 3 City Council position, as he will bring a refreshing change to the council with his new energy, enthusiasm, empathy, and commitment to transparent governance. For decades, I have known Sam Kulla, and his unwavering dedication to responsible governance and community well-being has always impressed me. As a family man, entrepreneur, traveler, and teacher, Sam's diverse experiences have shaped him into a leader with a broad understanding of the needs and concerns of Missoula's residents.