Letter to the editor: Same day voter registration
Letter to the editor: Same day voter registration

An answer/question on "Jeopardy" was about same day voter registration, and made me appreciate how lucky I am to live in Montana. Seems like a few years ago, a majority of us dumb Montanans voted in favor of same day registration, but the 2021 Republican-dominated Legislature, in its wisdom, decided that they are way smarter than us, and overrode "the will of the people."

So many thanks to my Representative Brad Tschida and the other Republicans for saving us from ourselves and our idiocy.

Dick Mangan,

Missoula

