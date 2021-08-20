 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Same mistakes made in both wars
Why would anyone be surprised that the war in Afghanistan ended the same as the war in Vietnam?

As the Pentagon Papers published in 1971 and the Afghanistan Papers published in 2018 show us, the same mistakes and government lies were prevalent in both. After 9/11, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld told President Musharraf of Pakistan that if they didn't cooperate with the U.S., they would be obliterated. Rightfully so, since the Taliban was established by the Pakistan Intelligence Service. In 2003, President George Bush completely took his eyes off the ball in Afghanistan in order to start an illegal war in Iraq. He allowed Osama bin Laden to escape and the quagmire began.

"When will we ever learn." — Pete Seeger.

Rob Foote,

Missoula

