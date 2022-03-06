Letter to the editor: Sanction Russian oil now

The sanctions imposed on Russia have one glaring loophole — they do not apply to the export of Russian oil. Supposedly, this is to spare the U.S. the economic impact of such sanctions. The U.S. currently imports around 200,000 barrels of oil and 500,0000 barrels of other petroleum products from Russia per day. At recent prices of $100 per barrel that means the U.S. is currently paying Russia $20-70 million per day. Putin is using this money to fund his genocidal attack on Ukraine.