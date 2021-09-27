Letter to the editor: Sanders County following opinions of uninformed

I am expressing disappointment of the action taken by the Sanders County commissioners in removing Nick Lawyer as the county's public health officer.

This action took place after a contentious meeting with a contingent of county residents critical of many of the COVID-19 polices of the public health officer, and local health care providers and institutions. Lawyer became the target of their outrage because of his repeated urgings of residents to wear masks, get vaccinated, and follow other health-related activities that apply during a pandemic. His public statements echoed warnings and advice contained in a letter to local newspapers signed by 14 physicians, PAs, and nurses in the county. It is also the advice of most of the health experts in the U.S.

Since many residents are not following these guidelines, Sanders County ranks 26th in the nation for per capita COVID cases. It seems that the disgruntled locals' (without medical degrees) way of doing things has failed. The Montana Republicans passed a bill that took all the tools out the hands of health experts and private businesses to combat a virus that continues to kill thousands daily. It appears Sanders County too will follow the opinions of the uninformed.

Randy Roberts,

Thompson Falls

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0