Letter to the editor: Santa is too expensive

Had an experience that shocked me about how times have changed. Years ago parents could take their children to the Missoula Southgate Mall during the Christmas holiday season and have their children visit with Santa. Now this same experience costs a minimum of $40. So much for affordable Santa contact. This is very different from this previous experience. It is no longer a reasonably priced experience. This is even more unaffordable for families with more than one child. HO? HO? HO?