Letter to the editor: Save funds: Use building 'as is'

Public ownership of an historic, beautiful downtown building and keeping it in public use is an exciting prospect. The idea that it is "unusable" without spending $14 million is questionable. It is notable that the Federal Building served as offices for the Regional Forester and staff overseeing several regions across area states. Additionally, it worked for a large number of staff overseeing several National Forest Supervisor offices and Ranger Districts. This is hundreds of people, folks. Certainly, the city and county could fit into the existing space. It is an old building and certainly needs updating. However, it is unbelievable that it is "unusable" for the city and county unless we spend $14 million in taxpayer dollars. Receiving the building free is a gift we should appreciate and accept gratefully. Perhaps, it would be wise to use it "as is" with minor work, and then restore it over time as funds are available.