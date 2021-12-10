Letter to the editor: Save lives — store guns responsibly

I'm heartbroken and angry. There's been yet another school shooting. I cannot imagine the horrific grief the families, staff and students are enduring.

As parents and grandparents we say we will do anything to protect our precious kids. Yes, there are things we can and should do to intervene to prevent these tragedies. However, the reality is simple. If kids weren't able to get their hands on guns, we wouldn't have school shootings.

Three-quarters of school shooters get their guns from the home of family members or friends, and 5.4 million kids live in homes with unsecured guns. We can choose to do something about this.

Are you keeping your guns stored securely? Are they locked, unloaded and stored separately from the ammunition? Not only will this go a long way in preventing school shootings, it will help prevent unintentional shootings and suicides.

It's a choice. We cannot stand by and wait for the next tragedy. We all must choose to store guns responsibly. And don't hesitate to ask others if their firearms are secured. Our children's safety and their lives depend on it.

Roxane Weikel,

Missoula

