How can the divided Republican Party find a 'non-Trumpian' to be candidate for president?

We know there is a good and reasonable politically motivated person available; one who knows the truth and the facts and can speak clearly and effectively to our democratic future as a nation.

It is essential that we get back to our democratic form of government with parties honoring their policies and at the same time honoring our democratic form of government.

Beyond all the personal focus on Donald Trump and his future is this much larger issue of saving our democracy. This is primary and essential for our nation at this critical point in time.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula