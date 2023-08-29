Thank you to the Missoulians who came to the August 19 open house at Fort Missoula’s Old Post Hospital. As the property’s owner, I’m grateful for the support we’ve received from so many for our adaptive reuse proposal to save the building.

It’s clear that there has been a deliberate campaign of misinformation regarding our effort, so I wanted to clear up some issues.

First, this is the only viable proposal to actually save the building. While those opposing our project waffle between vague allusions to inadequate grant funding and allowing the building to decay “elegantly” (i.e. crumble), we have designed a painstaking rehabilitation.

Second, as those who toured the building can attest, restoring the hospital will not be inexpensive.

Third, there are no “million dollar condos.” It’s a catchy slogan, but false. In fact, we are voluntarily offering 20% of the proposed townhomes for workforce housing.

We concur with The Missoulian’s editorial board: “Montana has plenty of ghost towns…. Cities are for the living, and the evolving. Somehow, there must be a better way to grow with change.” We believe our proposal rises to that challenge, and we’ll continue working to earn the Missoula community’s trust and support.

Max Wolf,

Missoula