Letter to the editor: Say no to mining

What are we doing to protect the best ground in Lincoln and Sanders counties in northwest Montana? Cabinet Mountain Wilderness Area is under threat from at least two copper mines. The wilderness is extremely special for reasons in every direction. High mountain scenery, considerable wildlife, streams, waterfalls, birds, wildflowers and great trails.

Jobs do not mean we destroy our best features of the wilderness. Mining laws have changed considerably in the last 100 years. Special ground and water quality are much more valuable than copper mines. The Clark Fork River downhill from the proposed mines has been damaged enough from past mining in the Butte and Anaconda areas. Past mining in these areas turned the river into one of the worst damaged rivers in the world. The dams contained the metal waste behind them. Our mission on Planet Earth is to protect our best.