Letter to the editor: Say no to new Highway 200 parking lot

There are so many problems and flaws that have not been addressed in the "proposed" new parking lot on Highway 200 to connect with Sha-Ron river access to ease up the parking along the highway. It will have a huge impact on our Marshall Grade community. i.e.: terrible traffic congestion, noise, littering, and major disruption to the wildlife crossing from Mount Jumbo to the river. The lot will not be large enough to accommodate all the cars along the highway. The long "proposed" path to connect to Sha-Ron affects other neighbors. The other proposed path to the river is a difficult place to launch with the island and small back channel, and is private property. I suggest we make improvements to the existing Sha-Ron with a vault toilet, dumpsters, and air station. A Mountain Line bus can shuttle tubers. Much lower cost to the county, less carbon footprint, and less impact on the community and wildlife. I feel disheartened to think that the input from the community and will of the people, whether on a local, state or federal level, falls on deaf ears as the article in the Missoulian stated they are going ahead with the project. Say "NO"!