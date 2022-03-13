Letter to the editor: Say no to World War III

Congressman Matt Rosendale is correct with his "no" vote on giving a blank check to the Pentagon, CIA, and State Department to play in the Russo-Ukraine war. The emotion of seeing the suffering of those in Ukraine is heart- wrenching. But I am old enough to remember when we went to Iraq on false pretenses and emotion despite the unpopular opinions of the Dixie Chicks and Bruce Springsteen. But after the Iraq quagmire where we lost 4,000+ service members and contractors and spent $2.4 trillion, I think we owe The Chicks and The Boss an apology.
This Ukrainian Civil War got a jump start in 2014 when Russian-backed separatists from Donbas and Luhansk declared independence. The internal battle was hyper-charged when President Trump increased lethal aid to the Ukrainians in 2017. The evolution of this conflict is boiling into a massive World War that will the cost of Iraq look like 2018 gas prices. Ironically, we are bankrolling Russia’s Army at the moment with 2022 gas prices to the tune of $2.2 billion a month.
Stay out of the Ukrainian Civil War that has already evolved into a Russo-Ukraine War. Just say no to World War III.
Jason Rifkin,
Missoula