Letter to the editor: Say no to World War III

Congressman Matt Rosendale is correct with his "no" vote on giving a blank check to the Pentagon, CIA, and State Department to play in the Russo-Ukraine war. The emotion of seeing the suffering of those in Ukraine is heart- wrenching. But I am old enough to remember when we went to Iraq on false pretenses and emotion despite the unpopular opinions of the Dixie Chicks and Bruce Springsteen. But after the Iraq quagmire where we lost 4,000+ service members and contractors and spent $2.4 trillion, I think we owe The Chicks and The Boss an apology.