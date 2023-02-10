No matter what your personal moral opinion about abortion is, SB 154 is not the answer.

SB 154 is a direct insult to our right to privacy as protected by our Montana Constitution. It is short and easy to read, stating: Clarifying the right to privacy does not include the right to an abortion.

If our legislators start defining what constitutes privacy, what is next on their chopping block? Our privacy rights to discuss with our physician our mental health concerns? Our reproductive issues? Parental rights to make decisions on their children’s health care? How about attorney/client privileges? They may even try to go after a Catholic’s right to privacy in the confessional.

There is unfortunately an extremist group of Republicans that want to force their moral religious code on all of us. They try to do so by imposing on our right to privacy in our personal and intimate health care.

I respect an individual’s belief that an abortion is wrong. What I object to is trying to remove my right to privacy when it comes to such a personal and very difficult choice.

SB 154 has passed the Senate and is on its way to the House. Please contact your representative and let him or her know that SB 154 would chip away at our privacy and is not the way to end legal abortions in Montana.

Gerry Browning,

Polson