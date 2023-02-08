Do you want your rent to decrease? Do you want your rent to decrease by a lot? Well, you should hope that Montana Senate Bill 194 gets out of committee and passes. This bill uses some of our state’s $2 billion surplus to strongly incentivize landlords to lower rents by (more or less) 50% for up to six years. It does this by offering a generous tax credit for those who lower rents below the published HUD levels. It is definitely win-win for both landlords and tenants. (landlords — are you listening? This bill is good for you). What better place to use the state surplus than this?
But our lawmakers won’t pass the bill unless we tell them we want it. Even if you aren’t very engaged in politics, please engage this time. Email the tax committee chair at greg.hertz@legmt.gov and google ‘Montana Legislator Lookup’ for the representative from your district. Tell them that as a renter and a voter you need SB 194 to pass.
Walter Rowntree,
Kalispell