Do you want your rent to decrease? Do you want your rent to decrease by a lot? Well, you should hope that Montana Senate Bill 194 gets out of committee and passes. This bill uses some of our state’s $2 billion surplus to strongly incentivize landlords to lower rents by (more or less) 50% for up to six years. It does this by offering a generous tax credit for those who lower rents below the published HUD levels. It is definitely win-win for both landlords and tenants. (landlords — are you listening? This bill is good for you). What better place to use the state surplus than this?