Letter to the editor: SB 379 fraught with risk for ratepayers
Letter to the editor: SB 379 fraught with risk for ratepayers

Senate Bill 379 was drafted by NorthWestern Energy (NWE), sponsored by the son of a former lobbyist of said company, rejected by the Public Service Commission (PSC) and embraced by 27 Montana senators.

PSC staff projected that the passage of SB 379 could obligate each customer to pay, on average, $721 in one-time costs and $700 in each of the subsequent 20 years. This does not include the additional assessment to customers when Colstrip Unit 4 breaks down (which is happening with greater frequency).

SB 379 is fraught with risk for current ratepayers and future businesses interested in investing in Montana. It must be stopped now.

Karen Nash Joynt,

Missoula

