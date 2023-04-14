Twenty-seven Montana Senate Republicans who voted to pass SB 566 on to the House have just wasted time and our taxpayer dollars. SB 566 illegally tries to fix the 2024 U.S. Senate election in their favor by requiring a majority vote winner. Montana Constitution Article IV, Section 5 states: “In all elections held by the people, the person or persons receiving the largest number of votes shall be declared elected.” This explicit language speaks for itself and nothing else in the Constitution empowers the Legislature to change it by adding “majority” language except in a constitutional amendment, which the Republicans dare not attempt. This makes the bill dead on arrival in court, so rather than spend our tax dollars on a losing lawsuit, the House should kill the bill and throw it in the trash where it belongs.