I stand with Rep. Zooey Zephyr. I am saddened and sickened by the onslaught of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislation that Republicans across the country have taken up with a vengeance. SB 99 seeks to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors. I have read and listened to testimony against SB 99 from physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics, very brave trans youth, parents and grandparents of trans youth, and from trans adults during this legislative session. Rep. Zephyr shared a letter with the House from an ER physician in Bozeman who treated a trans youth after a suicide attempt, and who said, "My state doesn't want me." That should break the heart of everyone who hears it. Yet Republican lawmakers have the audacity to claim that they know better and try to assuage the public by saying they want to "protect" kids. Nope. They want to score political points. Rep. Zephyr is justified in saying that there will be blood on the hands of those who vote in favor of this bill. The statistics about suicide within this community speak for themselves. This legislation is hideous, cruel and completely unnecessary.