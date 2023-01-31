 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: SB154 discriminates against women

  • 0

SB154 violates the U.S. Constitution at least two-fold as a well as the Montana Constitution. This bill mandates laws regarding a woman's bodily autonomy and violates equal treatment under the law. It discriminates against the victim and not the perpetrator, a male. It forces a health risk to a women but does not offer her any health care or financial support. It forces her to risk her life, her wellbeing and her freedom which is not denied to males who created the pregnancy.

The bill is a minority view not supported by the majority of the people so it is not representational. It does not reflect medical science. It is purely based on one religious viewpoint violating a basic fundamental right by the founders of the Constitution, not to have religion forced on its citizens.

Carole Berkoff,

Victor

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Credulity

Letter to the editor: Credulity

Here is the word for what I believe describes a major problem in 2023. The word “credulity” is defined as “readiness or willingness to believe…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News