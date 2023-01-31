Letter to the editor: SB154 discriminates against women

SB154 violates the U.S. Constitution at least two-fold as a well as the Montana Constitution. This bill mandates laws regarding a woman's bodily autonomy and violates equal treatment under the law. It discriminates against the victim and not the perpetrator, a male. It forces a health risk to a women but does not offer her any health care or financial support. It forces her to risk her life, her wellbeing and her freedom which is not denied to males who created the pregnancy.
The bill is a minority view not supported by the majority of the people so it is not representational. It does not reflect medical science. It is purely based on one religious viewpoint violating a basic fundamental right by the founders of the Constitution, not to have religion forced on its citizens.
Carole Berkoff,
Victor