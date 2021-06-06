Letter to the editor: Schools must ensure safety

To Florence School Superintendent Brian Rayburn:

I support the Gay-Straight Alliance for students at Florence School. For their safety, you must reject requiring permission slips for students to join and attend.

Regardless of the appearance of dominance by noisy extremists, that regressive minority of violence-threatening bigots in Ravalli County is not representative of our community. And, there are children who live in abusive households where they are not safe to learn, whether we are talking about math, science or their essential natures, in loving freedom, with acceptance and support. Our community insists these kids be protected.

Regarding the planned June 8 public school board meeting, I hope my neighbors retain their humanity, compassion and common sense through this process of weeding out hatred and bigotry that would otherwise harm our children.

My family’s kids are graduates of the Florence School system. There has been a contingent of homophobic fools who have been planning mayhem, literally for decades. We know they are armed.

Do not allow legitimate social progress in our community to be the excuse that these miscreants interpret as permission to enact violence. It is your job to ensure safety for all; I support your efforts to do your job.