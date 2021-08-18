Letter to the editor: Schools must follow public health guidance

As we approach the beginning of a new school year, many school districts in Montana are ignoring the recommendations of their local public health departments and local physicians regarding a mask mandate. I strongly believe that public schools should follow public health guidance.

Montana schools are set to receive $127 million in funding to "reopen safely in the fall" and get students back on track. By choosing to ignore public health guidance, they are failing to provide a safe learning environment for kids — which is exactly what those funds are intended to be used for. With many schools abandoning the online option, parents are left with a difficult choice: risk exposure to the Delta variant or consider home schooling with no support from the district.