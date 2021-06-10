Letter to the editor: Scientists should determine delisting

The Grizzly Bear State Management Act of 2021, co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, could establish a terrible precedent.

Daines recently pointed out that delisting Yellowstone grizzlies should be “determined by science, not by activist judges.” He is correct, but worse than that is delisting determined by politicians.

This misguided bill threatens to diminish the ability of the Endangered Species Act to properly restore at-risk wildlife populations. Critters should be delisted when our scientists say so, not by politicians.

Steve Schmidt,

Darby

