Letter to the editor: Searching for info on Missoulian Cup

In spite of breathing mostly smoke and ash for too long, we know that winter is coming! As a member of the Montana SnowBowl Ski Patrol and the Missoula Safety on Snow (SOS) equipment swap, I am reaching out. In 1968, Grant Higgins, a retired Anaconda Forest Products Co. employee, received the Missoulian Cup, an award given for the first time that year:

"The Missoulian Cup, a large champagne cooler, was established by The Missoulian to honor a skier whose contributions to the sport in western Montana have substantially aided its growth and development.

Higgins, who was presented the cup by Gaylord T. Guenin, Missoulian Sunday editor and ski columnist, has been an active member of western Montana’s skiing community since the early 1930s."—Missoulian, Jan. 21, 1968

Here’s the reach — we are trying to resurrect the Missoulian Cup but we need help. If anyone reading this knows anything about the possible location of the cup, I’d appreciate your contacting me.

Thanks for any help: 406-677-2309 (home); 406-210-2741 (cell); slthompson44@me.com (email).

Steven L. Thompson,

Missoula

