Letter to the editor: Season of coming together

Midterms found me distrustful of fellow citizens. Until they voted! Americans seemed to reject most unqualified candidates, political campaigns to ‘boss around’ dedicated electoral officials, and sent home many big liars. It was the biggest mid-term ‘save’ of democratic institutions and US leadership in memory.

So, in church communities we re-engage with ‘big issues:’ relief to cholera and gang victims in Haiti, fighting the rise of global fascism, keeping America's homeless from freezing this winter, etc. After a decade retreating from the moral universe, congressional self-immolation, and populist factionalism, we can hope for better as a people. If we can just come together!

The holidays provide us multiple opportunities to do that. Unlike social media companies now going bankrupt turning us against one another, face-to-face thanksgivings buoy our free will and trust in others. It lifts all boats. Gift-giving — as in Montana's Crow tribe ceremonies — loosens obsession with ‘ours’ to benefit 'yours.' Even our surge of in-building shopping during Black Friday/Monday renders some togetherness. Festivals of lights brighten human spirits. Travel expands our horizons!

Mid-terms reintroduced our better angels. Let us gather in their care.

Bruce Russell Sr.,

Missoula