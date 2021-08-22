Letter to the editor: Second Amendment applies to bump stocks or doesn't?

The article in the Aug. 12 Missoulian that the Montana Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Austin Knudsen (and 17 other attorneys general), has filed a brief in support of a lawsuit attempting to overturn the ban on "bump stocks," has me asking for clarification from AG Knudsen.

The brief states, "Bump stocks are accessories. They are not firearms and are not regulated by the NFA (National Firearms Act of 1934)." In a statement, AG Knudsen accused the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms of attempting to create law where none exists.

The brief further contends that the ban treads on Second Amendment rights. My question to AG Knudsen is this: If in fact bump stocks are accessories and are not firearms, as your brief states, then how can the ban tread on Second Amendment rights?

Are you, sir, attempting to create something in the Constitution that does not exist?

Mick Plovanic,

Helena

