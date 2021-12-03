Letter to the editor: Seek out actual verifiable facts

I continue to be astonished by Montana’s anti-vaccine and anti-mask rhetoric. Even as bodies pile up around the globe, many Montanans ignore the overwhelming, documented evidence that vaccines are safe and masks save lives. Instead, we put our faith in conspiracy theorists and unscrupulous politicians — including Gov. Greg Gianforte — who don’t give a fig about us. By enlisting us in their half-baked, dishonest ideas, these people build their own power base — at our expense. For while it may be possible that a vaccine harms the rare person somewhere, it is a certainty that not getting vaccinated is exacting a huge death toll on our population.
As for the cry that wearing masks is ruining people’s lives? C’mon, really? Didn’t our parents teach us to cover our noses when we sneeze to prevent spreading a common cold? And now we’re listening to people who won’t wear a mask that saves thousands of others? If you have been so misled, I urge you to seek out actual, verifiable facts by qualified experts. This isn’t about personal freedom. This about getting back to the values of caring and real personal responsibility that made this country great — and safe.
Sneed Collard,
Missoula