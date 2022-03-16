Letter to the editor: Seen a lynx lately?

According to the Montana Field Guide only seven lynx sightings have been reported in Montana over the last four years. I am one of the lucky Montanans fortunate enough to have watched a lynx in the wild. My lynx watched me while perched on a rock, then bounded from rock to rock. The lynx then found vegetation in which to disappear where it studied me comfortably through a veil of grass. Watching a lynx in the wild visually confirmed for me how stocky, athletic, curious, and aware lynx are.

Lynx require roughly 35 square miles of wild country, a healthy population of snowshoe hares, both old and new forests, and the more snow the better. The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act landscape will help provide all the above. Passing the BCSA not only protects the Blackfoot, but it will also help ensure Montana remains home to some of the rarest creatures in the lower 48, including Canadian lynx.

If you would like to have a chance to see a Canadian lynx, or if you would just like to know they exist in Montana, encourage Senator Daines to support the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act.

Lee Boman,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0