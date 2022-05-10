Letter to the editor: Selling alcohol at UM works against UM's goal

We are longtime residents of Missoula, and parents of a UM graduate. We would like to respond to the recent article, discussing the possibility of allowing beer sales on campus.
We find it troubling that UM is discussing potential profits, rather than health effects on the student body. It is well known that the rate of DUIs in Montana is very high. Also the rate of student depression and potential suicide is disturbingly high. During this age the students may not be able to deal responsibly with the effects of alcohol. UM would be heightening the problem by making it readily available. Perhaps UM can explore healthier options in food and drink for young people to consider.
The University is working hard to increase enrollment. Perhaps the school should work more on developing a reputation for caring for the student's health, rather than facilitating alcohol use.
Generally, the goal of a University should be the education of the whole student. We think that offering alcoholic beverages on campus works against this goal.
Stephen Adoff,
Missoula