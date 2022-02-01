Letter to the editor: Selvig deserves honor

Sports editor Bill Speltz wrote an outstanding column in the Jan. 22 Missoulian suggesting that the basketball floor be named after Robin Selvig. I remember first becoming acquainted with Rob when he played for the Griz many years ago. I have followed his time as head coach for the Lady Griz from its inception, attending many of his Lady Grizzly games.

I do not believe that there will ever be another coach for the ladies of the caliber of Rob in the future. All one has to do is look in the trophy cases at the fieldhouse and at the banners hanging from the ceiling to realize what a tremendous asset Rob was to the university and the Lady Griz. Rob had many opportunities to leave and coach for big-name schools, but chose instead to remain with the Lady Griz and become the second-most winning coach in the history of women's basketball nationally.