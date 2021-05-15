Letter to the editor: Sen. Tester is listening to Montanans

Recently, our state’s conservation champion, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, reintroduced the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA), a responsible, Montana-made, conservation bill designed to protect our outdoor way of life.

Senator Tester first introduced BCSA at the request of the local community and timber industry. BCSA is a three-part plan to support a sustainable timber economy, outdoor recreation and conservation. The landmark legislation would create new job opportunities while conserving thousands of acres of mixed-use recreation areas and adding almost 80,000 acres of public lands to the Bob Marshall, Scapegoat and Mission Mountains wilderness areas.

These are the places that define our iconic Montana landscape and support our bustling $7.1 billion outdoor recreation economy. In order to keep Montana the Last Best Place, we must protect our waterways, our public access and our future.

Senator Tester is listening to the 75% of Montanans who support BCSA, standing up for our Montana values and wild spaces. Per usual, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale are nowhere to be found. It’s high time for the rest of the Montana congressional delegation to remember who they work for and support BCSA.

Nicola Laverack,

Stevensville

