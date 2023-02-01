Letter to the editor: Senators are playing a semantics game

Section 10 of the Montana Constitution states that: “The right of individual privacy is essential to the well-being of a free society and shall not be infringed without the showing of a compelling state interest.” Senate Bill 154 defines privacy to exclude a woman’s right in making her own personal healthcare decisions. Senate Bill 154 does not show any compelling state interest. It does not attempt to define privacy exceptions for healthcare decisions made by men, just those made by women. I asked Sen. Ellsworth if he supports making this change to the Montana Constitution to exclude a woman’s right to privacy in making healthcare decisions. His response was that the Legislature can not change the Constitution, but he voted in favor of this bill. It is not hard to see through the semantics game that these senators are playing. They must be saying to themselves, we’re just changing a definition — we’re not changing the Constitution. C'mon, we see through that!