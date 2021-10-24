Letter to the editor: Send Neumann to Congress

Montanans will have a rare opportunity in the 2022 election to send to Congress a second representative. Cora Neumann should be that representative.
Having worked closely with her throughout the pandemic, I have come to know Cora, a public health and economic development expert with deep roots in Montana, as someone uniquely capable and qualified to help ensure Montana has the resources and support we need to reopen and rebuild from COVID-19. Despite rates dropping in much of the rest of the country, Montana has the second-highest rate of both hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases in the country. Our hospitals and health workers are maxed out and we have lost more than 2,100 of our fellow Montanans to COVID-19.
We need someone in Congress who understands what local communities need. A recipient of the Montana Public Health Association’s 2021 Exemplary Service Award, Cora has been on the ground partnering with organizations and communities to make sure we have access to timely information and supplies to keep us safe, has ensured businesses can reopen safely and quickly, and helped prepare families and children for the safe return to school.
Let’s be sure we send Cora to Congress next fall.
Emily Coyle,
Missoula