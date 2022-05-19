Letter to the editor: Sense and sensibility

Sense and sensibility: Midterm election outcomes could use some. Here is a sketch.

Ukraine: Putin invaded a sovereign country vital to the world in its democratic and material resources. Putin's historical obsessions over the "Rus" should not reward a fascist capture of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Abortion: Sense says a fertilized cell is alive but not a survivable human being. Sensitivity to in-utero photos should not require a woman's passive endurance of rape, incest, medical catastrophe, or criminalization.

Immigration: Sensibly, Poland in 2022 admitted three million refugees. The U.S. — many times larger — proposes to admit 125,000 in all of 2022, sensitive to immigration "in crisis."

Inflation: Sense says pent-up COVID demand plus strained supply lines and sanctioning Russian fuel supplies ballooned inflation. Sensitivities mention rising labor costs and corporate gouging.

Climate: World population growth shouldn’t overtax the arable land, CO2 and methane in the atmosphere, or over-stretch pollution controls. Less death. Sensitivities say support primary industries.

Democracy: The rolling insurrection brewing since "nuclear options" neutered Congress and "the big lie" attacked it on Jan. 6th should be adjudicated and punished, not encouraged at the polls for fighting "political correctness."

Jane Austin, if alive today, would favor sense. We should too.

Bruce Russell Sr.,

Missoula

