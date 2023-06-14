A lot of facilities that provide mental health and addictive services are being closed down and Crisis Intervention Training for law enforcement officers has lost its funding. These services are important and when a person with a mental illness and/or addictions is in a crisis needs a first responder, they need help with this situation. Homelessness, hospitalizations and incarcerations need to be prevented and when a person has "done his time," this shouldn't be held against the person when he needs employment or to rent an apartment. As far as being required to work for SNAP assistance, the people who need this are unemployable and need to be accommodated, in order to be able to work. A lot of people who are homeless, have mental illness and/or addictions, need a lot of help in order to be employable and able to find and keep employment. For us to become employable, we need to be able to manage our symptoms, to abstain from drugs/alcohol and to go to work and do our jobs. I don't endorse or oppose the use of marijuana but it can be a hindrance and a stumbling block that stands in our way. Please support these efforts.