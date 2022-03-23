Letter to the editor: Serving rural families

Two moves by Montana's Department of Health and Human Services(DPHHS) should have all Montanans scratching their heads.

At the same time DPHHS established a new office and position to build ties with faith organizations, they are choosing to turn back $36.6 million in federal funds for food assistance that serves over 97,500 children. The same department!

Reasons for the faith-based ties office: to reach people in rural communities. The thought is: every rural community has a church but no other place to go to connect people. Don’t rural communities also have schools which are the heartbeat of families, young and multi-generational?

Reasons for the return of federal funds: too expensive to administer in rural communities.

Does this make sense? Not to me. How about figuring out how to serve rural communities by coming together and providing food and community and health care? Call it community connections. How about looking for connections with schools and families, older residents who may need all types of assistance?

Please write to the Governor, (svc.mt.gov/gov/contact/shareopinion) your local representatives, and DPHHS and tell them this is wrong for our state, wrong for the people within the state.

Sue Furey,

Missoula

