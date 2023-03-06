Being a former sports venue manager, I am always curious about attendance at Big Sky Conference men's and women's basketball games. For some reason this basketball season at Adams Center many season ticket holders did not attend games as hundreds of the best seats were empty, sad — but thanks for the very critical support! Missoulian sports writers post attendance now and then in their stories. When they write about The Griz they indicate "announced attendance". When writing about the Lady Griz they list "attendance". Some fans have the perception the women out draw the men. So I pulled statistics from the BSC and here they are. I will list the top three men and women's team attendance average per game for regular 2022-23 season. Men — Weber State 5,149; Montana 3,448; and Montana State 3,271. Women — Montana 2,745; Montana State 2,196; and Idaho 1,256. I love watching The Griz and Lady Griz - 62 years now. I wish both The Lady Griz and Griz great success at the 2023 BSC Basketball Tournaments. Thanks to student-athletes, coaches, band, cheer/dance teams and support staffs for another entertaining basketball season in UM's Dahlberg Arena.