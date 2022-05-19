Letter to the editor: Severson will reach across the aisle

Negotiation, discussion, and diplomacy seem to be dead aptitudes among large swaths of our national and state politicians. The ability and willingness to sit down with other senators or representatives, regardless of party, should be a requirement for all who run for office. If you agree, David Severson, a candidate for Montana House District 100, should be the aspirant for whom you vote.

Having served in the House of Representatives, a MFPE/MEA-MFT representative, as the Missoula teachers’ union president, and president of Missoula Area Central Labor Council, David has honed his skills as a collaborator. He fully understands and appreciates the concept of bringing sides together, and he will work hard to make this happen in Helena.

Candidate Severson will reach across the aisle without abandoning his beliefs. He strives to be a problem solver, he considers all perspectives as pertinent, and all constituents he serves will get his full attention.

I have worked with Mr. Severson on numerous occasions; I trust him without reservation. As a practiced negotiator, he knows how to listen and work in partnership. If you are exhausted by political wrestling and wrangling as opposed to genuine discourse, vote for David Severson.

Gary Brooks,

Missoula

