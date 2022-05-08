Letter to the editor: Severson will seek common ground

I’m Dave Severson, and as a lifelong Missoulian I understand our community and Montana’s complex history. Over the past seven months, I’ve walked familiar streets in House District 100 and spoken with more than a thousand residents. Many told me they’re tired of discord and want problems addressed rather than created.

My experience as a high school educator and union organizer will support me in that.

Having taught a full generation of young people about fair, professional journalism; the roots of the American republic; and our democratic system of government, I will honor those traditions in Helena. I’ve also helped many groups mediate or negotiate their differences in my role as an advocate for students and workers. A year-long appointment to the legislature, with placement on state and pension boards, enhanced my understanding of the institution and my readiness.

If elected to District 100, I will seek common ground with fellow legislators while I stand up for progressive Democratic principles. Your vote on June 7 will help to: defend voting rights; support public education, workers, and families; tackle climate change; implement fair tax policies; ease the housing crisis and stop the enactment of discriminatory laws.

Dave Severson,

Missoula

